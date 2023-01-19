Taoiseach continues to back Donohoe after expenses statement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Thursday that he accepts the explanations Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has given to the Dáil over the controversy of undeclared 2016 election expenses. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Thursday that he accepts the explanations Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has given to the Dáil over the controversy of undeclared 2016 election expenses.

“I trust Paschal and I accept the explanations that he’s given are valid and he, of course, accepts that he should have put his affairs in order months ago, when he first became aware that there may be issues,” Mr Varadkar told reporters at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

“I think it is important now that we allow Sipo [the Standard in Public Office Commission], to do its work to examine all of the evidence and talk to the people involved and make a determination.”

Mr Donohoe apologised in a personal statement to the Dáil on Wednesday for previously failing to disclose to Sipo the donation of services worth €1,057 by business Michael Stone in the 2016 General Election. A total of €917 was donated by way of services by workers erecting the posters and a further €140 for the use of a van.

Mr Varadkar declined to confirm whether former junior minister for employment affairs, Damien English, faces a Fine Gael disciplinary procedure, following his resignation last week after it was revealed he gave incorrect information to a local authority when making a planning application to build a house in a rural area.

“We have a process within Fine Gael when it comes to disciplinary complaints, but I am not at liberty to discuss that in public,” he said. “We have a system that is there in black and white in our constitution and if there’s a complaint, well, then, there is a process to be followed.”

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar said that workers in the Republic will be affected by US technology giant Microsoft’s announcement on Wednesday that it is shedding 10,000 jobs globally, or nearly 5 per cent of its workforce. Microsoft Ireland employs about 3,500 people.

“We’ve been in contact with Microsoft,” he said, adding that “Ireland will be affected by” the job cuts.

“The company will, of course, want to talk to its employees first, and wouldn’t be appropriate for me to make any announcements in that regard,” he said. “But what we are seeing is a resizing, if you like, of the tech sector and, with a few exceptions, the job losses have been within the 5-10 per cent space.”

Hundreds of Irish jobs have been affected by decisions by the likes of Meta, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, Twitter and Stripe late last year to slash payroll costs globally. Local employees of Salesforce and Zendesk are also expected to be hit by more recent international lay-off decisions by these groups.

IDA Ireland interim chief executive Mary Buckley said in Davos this week she expected more multinational technology companies to shed jobs this year. It follows 8-9 per cent growth in each of the past two years in information and communications technology jobs among IDA client companies in the Republic.

Davos: Politics, business and climate change converge at the WEF Listen | 32:49 Climate change is one of the themes of this year’s World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Markets Correspondent, Joe Brennan, reports from Davos where a recent winter heatwave means the highest town in Europe has significantly less snowfall than usual. The Taoiseach, Finance Minister and a delegation from the IDA are there as part of Ireland’s attempt to court FDI. All three parties are awaiting news from Microsoft on how many Irish jobs will be among the plans announced today to cut its workforce by 10,000, globally.

Mr Varadkar is using his visit to the WEF to meet executives from a number of companies with a presence in the Republic, including Amazon and Intel, and court businesses that do not yet have a presence in the State.

“It is also a chance to talk to political counterparts, other prime ministers, other ministers from governments around the world about the situation in Ukraine, the energy crisis, and also prospects for the world economy in the months ahead,” he said.

The Taoiseach is set on Friday to meet Keir Starmer, leader of the UK opposition Labour Party, who has arrived in the Swiss Alpine town with a message that he wants to improve the UK’s relationship with the EU after Brexit.

Mr Varadkar said that it “it would be a really good thing” if a breakthrough on the Northern Ireland protocol was achieved by 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April.

“But if that’s not possible, that’s not going to cause us to stop. It isn’t an absolute deadline,” he said. “But of course, for lots of reasons, it’d be nice to have an agreement before then.”