Cork-based Simply Blue Group to help power 2.5m households in Italy

It is estimated that the two projects will be able to cover the energy needs corresponding to the electricity consumption of more than 2.5 million households.

Cork-based offshore energy company Simply Blue Group and Italian energy group Eni Plenitude are to develop a pipeline of new floating offshore wind projects in Italy that will power more than 2.5 million households.

The companies said they would combine Plenitude’s technical and financial capabilities and experience in the Italian energy market, with Simply Blue Group’s track record in developing global floating wind projects.

The first two floating offshore wind projects, “Messapia” in Apulia and “Krimisa” in Calabria, have already been submitted to the relevant authorities.

The Messapia project, located about 30km off the Otranto coast, will have a total capacity of 1.3 gigawatts and will be able to provide annual power generation of about 3.8 terawatt-hours.

READ MORE

The Krimisa project, located about 45km off the coast of Crotone, will have a total capacity of 1.1 gigawatts and will be able to provide annual energy production of up to 3.5 terawatt-hours.

Overall, it is estimated that the two projects will be able to cover the energy needs corresponding to the electricity consumption of more than 2.5 million households, contributing to the country’s decarbonisation goals.

The two companies said they will work alongside local communities and other key industry players to develop innovative technological solutions and consolidate the Italian floating offshore wind supply chain.

Plenitude chief executive Stefano Goberti said the deal would see it expand its portfolio of floating wind projects in line with its target of reaching 15 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2030.

“For Plenitude, offshore wind is a key contributor to the energy transition path and the achievement of our 2040 carbon neutrality targets to provide fully decarbonised energy to our customers,” he said.

Simply Blue Group chief executive Sam Roch-Perks said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Plenitude and increasing our pipeline of global projects.

“Italy represents a big opportunity in floating offshore wind, and we look forward to combining our expertise and delivering innovative projects that will provide real solutions to the climate crisis.”