Clearances of petrol up 8% in November, CSO data shows

Clearances of petrol, at 79 million litres, were up 8 per cent in November compared to the same month of 2021, but were down by 6 per cent compared with November 2019, date from the Central Statistics Office shows.

Clearances of autodiesel, at 310 million litres, were 0.4 per cent higher than in November 2021, and were 2 per cent lower than November 2019.

Excise clearances of marked gas oil in November were 11 per cent lower than in November 2021, with volumes being the lowest for the month of November since 2015.

The data also shows clearances of kerosene, which is mainly used as a home heating fuel, were 4 per cent lower than in November 2021.

CSO statistician Paul McElvaney said excise clearances of marked gas oil, primarily used for off-road purposes such as agriculture and heating of larger buildings were 11 per cent lower than in November 2021.

“These were the lowest volumes of both kerosene and marked gas oil recorded for the month of November since 2015,” he added.