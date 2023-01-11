Hostelworld capitalises on demand recovery in 2022

Dublin-based hostel booking company Hostelworld said it had continued to capitalise on the strong recovery in demand as it issued a trading update for 2022.

Trading is also in line with expectations in early 2023, the company said.

The company said it recorded net bookings of 4.8 million for the year, with recovery in Europe helping to drive bookings, along with the Asia and Oceania regions in the second half of the year.

Hostelworld said net revenue was €70 million for the year, as average booking values increased throughout the year.

The company’s adoption of a new app centric social strategy helped cut marketing costs as a percentage of revenue, from 70 per cent in the first six months of the year to 59 per cent in the second half.

Full year adjust earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was around €1 million. The group had €19 million in cash at the end of December.

We are pleased to report that both the percentage of total bookings made by Social Network Members, and the percentage of members who use our social features has continued to trend positively since our Capital Markets Day update.

“2022 was the year in which Hostelworld demonstrated the resilience of its business model and the capacity to capitalise on market demand as it returned. Most significantly, through a combination of operational progress, disciplined cost control and the launch of our innovative ‘social’ strategy, we returned the business to profitable growth,” said Gary Morrison, group chief executive.

“I am very encouraged by the strong foundations we have laid in 2022 and that Hostelworld is well positioned for the successful and profitable future that we outlined at our Capital Markets Day last year.”

The group will report its full year results for the year on March 22nd.