Poolbeg Pharma sees positive test results for new flu drug

Dublin-based infectious disease specialist Poolbeg Pharma has received positive results from a clinical trial for a new drug to treat the unmet medical need for severe flu.

The company said it received the initial results having completed a lipopolysaccharide (LPS) human challenge clinical trial.

It said no further clinical activity is required to complete the objectives of the trial, bringing the recruitment and clinical phase to a close on schedule.

It said no serious adverse events were reported, and that the drug was found to be “safe and well-tolerated”. Data analysis has commenced and full data read-out is expected in the second quarter.

The full dataset is expected to facilitate progression of the product to the next clinical phase for potential partners.

This trial was designed to evaluate the effect of the drug on inflammatory responses in 36 healthy volunteers between 18 and 55 years of age following an intradermal and an intravenous LPS challenge.

LPS acts as a surrogate for the hyperinflammatory response associated with severe influenza and other diseases.

The drug was described as “a unique potential treatment for viruses such as severe influenza as it is strain agnostic, unlike other flu treatments and prophylactics”.

“This means that it can be effective regardless of which strain of influenza is dominant in any particular season or geography,” the group said. “As a shelf-stable, oral drug it could also be ideal as a stockpiling candidate for both seasonal outbreaks and pandemic preparedness.”

Poolbeg Pharma chief executive Jeremy Skillington said: “We have completed our first trial on schedule, achieving a key milestone for Poolbeg, thanks to the committed efforts of the team.

“We are actively planning the next steps for POLB 001 and are engaging with industry on potential partnering opportunities.

“The threat of influenza shouldn’t be underestimated. Cases are on the rise – the WHO estimates that there are 3-5 million severe influenza cases globally per year, with real pandemic potential.

“Severe influenza can also lead to other major complications such as pneumonia and stroke. There is a significant unmet need for severe influenza treatments, so we eagerly anticipate the full results of this study next year.”