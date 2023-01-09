Irish drugmaker Amryt Pharma to be acquired for €1.38bn

Irish drugmaker Amryt Pharma is to be acquired by Italian healthcare group Chiesi Farmaceutici for almost $1.48 billion (€1.38 billion).

Amryt, a Nasdaq-listed company, specialises in treatments for rare diseases. Chiesi is headquartered in Parma, operates in 30 countries, and has more than 6,000 employees.

The two companies announced on Monday that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Chiesi will acquire Amryt.

The transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is anticipated to close by the end of the first half of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions.

The total Transaction value is about $1.25 billion in upfront consideration, representing a 107 per cent premium based on Amryt’s closing price of $7 on January 6th, plus contingent value rights representing an additional $225 million of potential consideration.

Amryt chief executive officer Dr Joe Wiley said: “I am incredibly proud of what Amryt has accomplished for patients, their families, healthcare professionals and shareholders since we established our business in 2015.

“In less than eight years, we have built from the ground up, a high growth and globally respected company in the biotechnology industry and the rare disease space.

“Chiesi is aligned with Amryt’s commitment and passion and I believe Chiesi will further maximise the value of Amryt’s current portfolio and pipeline and most importantly, will accelerate our ability to reach more patients in need globally.”

Chiesi chief executive Marco Vecchia said he was looking forward to working with Amryt’s portfolio.

“With this transaction, we are further expanding our commitment to people living with rare diseases, the majority of which still have no cure or approved treatment,” he said.

“This addition of the Amryt portfolio, as well as their expertise, will help us on our journey to bring medicines to patients, no matter how rare their condition may be.

“Amryt has steadily brought innovative products to new markets and, by adding them to the Chiesi portfolio, we hope to make them available to even more patients who may require them.”