State records €5bn surplus for 2022 on back of corporation tax boom

Workers and businesses paid €83bn in taxes last year

The State collected €83.1 billion in taxes from workers and businesses last year, €14.7 billion more than in 2021. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Barry O'Halloran
Wed Jan 4 2023 - 16:00

A business tax windfall left the Government with a €5 billion surplus last year, exchequer figures released on Wednesday show.

The State collected €83.1 billion in taxes from workers and businesses in 2022, €14.7 billion more than in 2021.

Corporation tax, levied on companies’ profits, increased by €7.3 billion to €22.6 billion last year.

However, a Government statement acknowledges that some of those receipts are likely to be one-offs.

“If windfall corporation taxes are excluded, this amounts to an underlying deficit of approximately €5.25 billion,” the statement adds.

Total tax and non-tax revenues amounted to €106.7 billion last year, an increase of €8.5 billion on 2021.

The Government spent €101.7 billion in 2022, €3.9 billion less than during the previous year. Most Covid-19 State supports continued during the early part of 2021.

