NTMA to sell €3bn of green bonds in early test of debt markets

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has hired a group of investment banks and securities firms to sell as much as €3 billion of green bonds, continuing a decade-long trend of the Irish State being among the first sovereigns to dip its toes into the international debt markets at the start of the year.

The agency said in a statement on Wednesday that it has mandated BNP Paribas, Bank of America Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and Nomura to manage the sale of 20-year green bonds. Sources said that the NTMA plans to raise between €2 billion and €3 billion in the transaction.

The bond sale is expected to be launched on Thursday. A spokesman for the agency, which is led by chief executive Frank O’Connor, declined to comment on the planned size or timing of the transaction.

The NTMA said last month that it plans to sell between €7 billion and €11 billion worth of bonds in 2023, with no short-term treasury bill sales planned for the year.

Green bond funds will be used to finance eligible projects, such as sustainable water and waste management, clean transportation and renewable energy deals, as the Government targets tens of billions of euro of spending on reducing the State’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by the end of the decade, compared to 2018 levels.