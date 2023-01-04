AIB’s phone banking services hit by technical glitch

AIB said it experienced an internal technical issue on Wednesday, affecting customers trying to access its phone banking services. Photograph: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

AIB said it suffered an internal technical glitch on Wednesday morning, leading to some customers not being able to get through to its phone banking services.

The bank, led by chief executive Colin Hunt, said the problem has now been resolved.

“Due to an internal technical issue earlier this morning, some customers were unable to get through to our phone banking services. The matter has now been resolved. We apologise for any inconvenience,” the bank said in a statement in response to questions.

The issue had been highlighted by a number of AIB customers on social media on Wednesday morning.