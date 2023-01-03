Incomplete information in some gender pay gap reports, HR group says

Organisations in Ireland with 250 or more staff were required to publish details of their gender pay gap in December for the first time.

There is incomplete information being provided by some organisations in their gender pay gap reports, according to a professional body which focuses on HR.

CIPD Ireland director Mary Connaughton said some groups left gaps in the information they provided and that more ought to be expected of them going forward.

“Information around rates for part time workers and bonus payments is lacking in some places as are overall employee numbers and we would encourage employers to address this in order to give as clear a picture as possible of conditions for its workers,” she said.

“We are seeing a lot of pledges to set targets for female representation at senior/board level, set up employee resource groups, review recent promotions, examine the take up and support or options such as parental or parents’ leave, flexible work and more.

“Providing an action plan can reassure employees or prospective recruits that a gender pay gap is being tackled in a meaningful way. The key is to act on these plans and to make progress on the issue to improve workplaces.”

She added that now is a good time for organisations already reporting or preparing to report their gender pay gaps to review their HR commitments and invest further if necessary.

“Pay transparency and an inclusive working culture are of great interest to existing and potential recruits so companies need to put their best food forward when it comes to showing how they look after staff,” she said.

“Well-resourced HR teams are a vital asset to this growing area of employment regulation in Ireland.”

CIPD Ireland is conducting in-depth research into the reports published in December, which it plans to share in the coming months.