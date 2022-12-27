Philanthropy network The Ireland Funds donates €939,000 to 74 organisations

(From left) Emily Hughes; Joe Donohoe, projects manager, Fatima Groups United; Cyna Donohue; Siobhán Gallagher, executive director, The Ireland Funds; Kole O Keefe and Niamh Keaveney, family social prescribing team, Fatima Groups United. Fatima Groups United is a non-profit organisation based in Dublin and an Ireland Funds grant recipient.

The Ireland Funds, a global philanthropic network, has awarded $1 million (€939,000) to 74 not-for-profit organisations in 23 counties across Ireland.

The grant funding, which comes from its Heart of the Community Fund 2022, has been shared by 49 organisations in the Republic and 24 organisations in Northern Ireland.

The Heart of the Community Fund was originally launched in 2021 to support organisations striving to meet the ever-growing needs of people across the island of Ireland. The grants have been distributed to organisations working under the network’s four pillars of arts and culture, community development, education, and peace and reconciliation.

The Heart of the Community Fund 2022 will provide grants to 30 organisations new to The Ireland Funds and 44 charity partners that received funding previously.

Organisations in the Republic of Ireland which will receive funding include AsIAM, Ireland’s National Autism Charity; Midlands Science, which promotes STEM education in the midlands; the CARI Foundation in Limerick, which provides therapy and support to victims of child sexual abuse; Children in Hospital Ireland, which promotes the welfare of children in the healthcare system; Cork University Hospital Charity; Kerry Writers’ Museum; Meath Women’s Refuge and others.

“The Ireland Funds is proud to continue to build on the success of the Heart of the Community Fund and to support Ireland’s non-profit sector, North and South, with this latest round of $1 million. It is our hope that these grants will impact and enhance the lives of thousands of people, changing them for the better,” said Siobhán Gallagher, executive director of The Ireland Funds.