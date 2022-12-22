Shay Garvey appointed chairman of The Irish Times DAC

Shay Garvey spent the early part of his career working in American corporations including Exxon, Corning and McKinsey in North America and Europe. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Shay Garvey has been appointed to succeed Dan Flinter as chairman of The Irish Times DAC.

A non-executive director of The Irish Times DAC since 2019, Mr Garvey spent the early part of his career working in American corporations including Exxon, Corning and McKinsey in North America and Europe.

He has spent the latter part of his career investing in export-led technology and food companies. Most recently he was the co-founder of Frontline ventures. He is an adviser to the EBRD venture capital programme and is chairman of Genio, the Service Reform Fund which works to expand and sustain social innovation in disability, mental health and homelessness in Ireland and the European Union.

Dan Flinter, who has served as chairman of The Irish Times DAC since 2013, announced his intention to retire in 2022, having completed the maximum term in office.

Maeve Carton is a former director of CRH plc where she held several senior roles. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Maeve Carton has been appointed to the board of The Irish Times DAC as a nominated director of The Irish Times Trust. Ms Carton was appointed as a governor of the trust in May 2022.

Ms Carton recently completed her term as chairwoman of the National Treasury Management Agency where she had been a director since December 2014. She is a former director of CRH plc where she held a number of senior roles including group transformation director and group finance director.

Ms Carton is a director of the Institute of International and European Affairs and is a member of the Professional Standards Board of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

The Irish Times Trust CLG has announced the retirement of Peter McLoone as a governor of the trust after 10 years of service. Mr McLoone also served as a non-executive director of The Irish Times DAC from 2017.