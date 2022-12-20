Gas Networks Ireland appoints Kevin Toland as new chairman

Kevin Toland has been appointed chairman of Gas Networks Ireland. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

Gas Networks Ireland has appointed former DAA and Aryzta executive Kevin Toland as the new chairman of the company.

Minister for Local Government Darragh O’Brien confirmed the appointment as part of the final legal separation of Gas Networks Ireland and Irish Water.

Mr Toland has more than 30 years’ experience of senior management roles in sectors such as food and beverage, aviation, consumer goods, and nutrition.

He has held several senior executive roles in Irish and international corporations. He was chief executive of the Swiss Irish food Group Aryzta, which owns Cuisine de France, for three years up to late 2020.

Prior to that, he spent four and a half years from 2013 until 2017 as chief executive of DAA, which operates Dublin and Cork airports, and the international airport retail business ARI.

He is a non-executive director of the global fresh produce company Dole and is chairman of robotic inspection company Invert Robotics.