AIB invests in €8.5m of convertible loans in solar energy firm BNRG

AIB has invested €8.5 million in loans in Irish-based solar energy firm BNRG that are convertible into equity if the business goes about raising funding, which it is expected to do next year.

BNRG currently has a solar development pipeline of 2.7 gigawatts (GW) across Ireland, the USA, UK and Australia, equivalent to about half of peak electricity demand in the Republic, in addition to 23 megawatts (MW) of operating assets in the USA.

AIB’s investment will help fund BNRG’s ongoing development pipeline, which aims to have 1.8GW of solar energy products installed or under construction by 2025, the two companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

AIB’s investment follows a recent partnership between Impax Asset Management and BNRG to deliver portfolios of solar energy projects, with an initial focus on the US and Ireland.

In the US, BNRG aims to take 70MW of projects into construction in Maine in the coming months. In Ireland, BNRG was recently successful in winning CFD (contract for difference) contracts in the Renewable Energy Support Scheme 2 auction for four projects totalling 55MW in Cork and Kildare, with construction expected to commence early next year.

BNRG has also recently re-entered the UK, after a period of success between 2011 and 2017.