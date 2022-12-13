Half of main Ulster Bank and KBC current accounts remain open – Central Bank

The Central Bank said on Tuesday that while the number of “primary” Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland current accounts of customers has fallen by 50 per cent since the start of July, almost 192,000 such accounts remain open. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

It comes as Ulster Bank started in early November to freeze inactive or low-use current and deposit accounts and KBC began to close similar types of accounts at the start of this month, after the initial wave of customers to be given notice to find alternative homes for their banking activities came to an end. Ulster started to issue such notices in April, while KBC commenced in June.

The latest data suggests that the pace of customers making the big switch slowed in November from October.

The total number of current and deposit accounts closed in Ulster Bank and KBC banks equated to 93,638 in November or 18,728 a week. This represents a decline of 11 per cent compared to the weekly closure rate in October and brings the total number of accounts closed in the eleven months to end-November to 558,636. Of these, 288,994 were current accounts, and 269,642 were deposit accounts, the regulator said.

At the end of last month, 674,780 accounts remained open in Ulster Bank and KBC Bank.

At the end of last month, 674,780 accounts remained open in Ulster Bank and KBC Bank – a reduction of 12 per cent compared to end-October, and a decrease of 45 per cent since the beginning of the year, it said.

Of the 392,812 current accounts that remain open, 280,744 were deemed by the banks to be active accounts, and 191,890 were deemed by the banks as customer’s ‘primary’ account.

Account closures are lagging new openings, as many customers of the exiting banks leave money in their original accounts to cover initial direct debit and standing order payments after they move their banking elsewhere.