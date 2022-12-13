BoI to invest €11.5m in branch upgrade

Bank of Ireland is to invest millions in upgrading its branches. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Bank of Ireland is to invest €11.5 million in its branch network in 2023 as it undertakes a refurbishment and upgrade programme.

As part of the investment, 18 branches will be refurbished, while all 169 branches will have energy efficient LED lighting installed to cut energy costs.

Bank of Ireland is also planning to install new external and internal ATMs in a range of branches, and improve facilities for staff in more than a dozen branches.

“Our branch network of 169 locations across Ireland is a very important part of how we serve our customers, whether that be for routine cash, cheque and coin transactions or more detailed conversations about loans, mortgages and pensions,” said Susan Russell, director of Retail Ireland for Bank of Ireland. “That’s why we continually invest in this network, and 2023 will be no exception.”

Bank of Ireland recently published plans for a major investment in College Green, with a €36 million investment in repairs, upgrades and restoration work over five years.