Circit to create 50 jobs as it plans further expansion

Irish fintech company Circit is to add 50 jobs in the next year, doubling its workforce as it aims to grow the business further in 2023.

The financial audit management platform is hiring for a mixture of software engineers, sales and customer support roles, with about 20 expected to be in the product team.

Circuit, which was founded in 2017, plans to expand into new markets and increase product innovation. The latest round of recruitment, which is being conducted with tech recruiter, Martinsen Mayer, will expand Circit’s staff from the current 45 to just under 100.

The company provides audit confirmations, verified transactions, PBC collaboration and e-signatures on a single centralised platform, allowing users to quickly complete audits with direct integrations and partnerships with a global network of banks, including in Europe, Australia and the US.

“The timing has been good,” said Circit chief executive David Heath. “It’s a vertical that we know really well, we’ve worked in this audit space for years and a lot of the team here have as well. Audits as a global profession, it’s very similar no matter what region you’re in; companies get audited and have to get audited every year. The auditors need efficiencies in order for them to be more profitable themselves.”

Circit raised a €6.5 million Series A funding round earlier this year, and is already considering its next raise in 18 to 24 months.

“We spent a lot of 2022 going out to different regions, setting the base and we can see the demand. So there is a big opportunity for the new hires to make an impact in those regions. Depending on their success, we might need to go back to markets to go faster in certain areas, particularly in the US.”