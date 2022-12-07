Uniphar signs for new 322,000sq ft warehouse at Dublin’s Greenogue Logistics Park

Uniphar, led by CEO Ger Rabbette, which has just agreed the largest single industrial transaction of the year for a new purpose-built warehouse at Greenogue Logistics Park. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The developers behind Dublin’s Greenogue Logistics Park have secured the largest, single industrial transaction of the year with an agreement to pre-let a new purpose-built warehouse to Irish-listed healthcare group, Uniphar.

The new facility, which is being developed by Castlebrowne on behalf of Con McCarthy’s Jordanstown Properties, will, upon completion, comprise 322,000sq ft of LEED-certified floor space distributed across a warehouse with a clear internal height of 20 metres, two-storey mezzanine warehouse area, three storeys of ancillary office accommodation, staff facilities, a plant room and plant area on two floors. The building itself will rise to a height of 23.7 metres.

The development of Unit C, the base construction costs of which are expected to reach at least €42 million, will also include a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) yard with 14 dock levellers and 16 van loading level entry doors, along with a car parking and bicycle parking area.

The agreement of the deal with Uniphar represents a major coup for Jordanstown Properties. The company has through its sister company, Sandymark Investments, developed more than 3 million sq ft over the past 25 years at Greenogue for both national and international occupiers.

Uniphar is a multifaceted international business that provides integrated services to more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturers. It also has a substantial presence in the Irish retail pharmacy sector, accounting for more than one-fifth of the market.