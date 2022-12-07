Mason Hayes & Curran names Will Carmody as managing partner

Will Carmody takes over as managing partner of Mason Hayes Curran from January 1st 2023. Photograph Conor McCabe Photography

Will Carmody takes over as managing partner of lawyers Mason Hayes & Curran (MHC) next month.

The Dublin solicitors’ firm confirmed on Wednesday that Mr Carmody will succeed outgoing managing partner, Declan Black, on January 1st, 2023.

Mr Carmody has been head of MHC’s financial services department since 2018. He joined the firm 20 years ago.

Mr Black served as managing partner for nine years. During that time MHC doubled in size, making it the Republic’s fourth largest firm by the number of lawyers.

READ MORE

He will continue to deal with clients and remain as dispute resolution partner.

Mr Carmody said he looked forward to building on the growth of the last nine years.

“The success of our firm is dependent on our lawyers continuing to retain the trust and confidence of our clients,” he added.

Mr Black predicted that the firm would continue growing under Mr Carmody’s guidance.

Chairwoman Christine O’Donovan said the firm was grateful to Mr Black. She added that Mr Carmody was uniquely equipped with the skills needed to lead the law firm.