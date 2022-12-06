Losses at Irish Argos unit widen amid store closures

Losses widened sharply at the Irish unit of Argos. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

Costs associated with the closure of three Argos outlets contributed to pretax losses increasing four fold at the Irish arm of the retailer to €13.06 million this year.

New accounts show that Argos Distributors (Ireland) Ltd recorded a 307 per cent increase in pretax losses as revenues tumbled 21.25 per cent to €133.76 million in the 12 months to the end of March this year.

The closure of the three stores reduced the Argus retail estate to 35 in total. The closures cost the company €2.2 million.

The directors state that since the end of March, there has been closure of one additional store “and a further three approved for closure within the next financial year”.

Last month, Argos confirmed that two of the closures relate to its St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre outlet in Dublin and another store in Kilkenny.

The fresh closures will further reduce the Irish store portfolio to 31.

The moves come against the background of directors cautioning that they “will continue to review its portfolio of stores in light of the changing retail environment and the development of the company’s online offering”.

In accounts signed off on November 21st, the directors state that they believe that based on the profitability of the company and net current assets of €46.3 million, the company can continue to trade as a going concern.

Numbers employed by the business – which is owned by the UK based J Sainsbury plc – reduced from 843 to 754 though the firm’s full time equivalent employee numbers actually increased from 448 to 471.

Staff costs dropped to €16.2 million from €18.54 million.

The firm recorded an operating loss of €12.55 million and interest costs of €509,000 resulted in the pretax loss of €13 million.

The pretax loss of €13.06 million followed a pretax loss of €3.2 million in the prior year which arose chiefly from a non-cash impairment of assets of €7.97 million.

At the end of March this year, the firm had shareholder funds of €242.82 million that included accumulated profits of €15.7 million.

The firm’s cash funds reduced sharply from €26.75 million to €3.39 million.