Irish Times reporter among Business Journalist Award winners

Myles O’Grady, Bank of Ireland CEO, Irish Times journalist Ian Curran, Maria Delaney of Noteworthy and Prof Gerardine Doyle, Director of UCD Smurfit School. Mr Curran and Ms Delaney won the Business Feature of the Year. Photograph: Shane O'Neill/Coalesce

Irish Times journalist Ian Curran was honoured on Monday at the UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards for 2022.

Mr Curran shared the award for best business feature with former colleague Maria Delaney, for their submission, “Holy Land: How much money are religious orders pocketing from lucrative property sales?” published on Noteworthy. The duo were jointly named winners with Sean Pollock of the Sunday Independent, for his submission, “Irish tech firms answering a global call of duty”.

Fellow Irish Times journalists Mark Paul and Joe Brennan made the shortlist for the awards, with the former also nominated in the business feature of the year category.

Markets Correspondent Joe Brennan was nominated for Business Interview of the Year, alongside the Currency’s Thomas Hubert, Fearghal O’Connor of the Sunday Independent and Catherine Sanz of the Business Post. Mr O’Connor picked up the award for his interview with Richard O’Halloran.

A total of 30 journalists were nominated across seven categories, with the awards designed to honour excellence in Irish business journalism.

Silicon Republic’s Elaine Burke was named recipient of the inaugural Women in Business Journalism Award.

Other awards included: Business News Story of the Year, which was won by the Business Post’s Peter O’Dwyer and Lorcan Allen; Audio Story of the Year, which was taken by RTÉ’s Adam Maguire for his submission, “Inflation Shopping Basket”; and the Upcoming Journalist of the Year, which went to the Irish Examiner’s Cait Caden.

Each winning category is awarded a €1,000 prize.

The awards, which were launched in 2007, received more than 1,500 entries this year from business journalists across print, broadcast and online media outlets in Ireland.