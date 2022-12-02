Government on track for record end-year surplus as tax boom continues

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe: exchequer surplus of €12.1 billion was recorded for the first 11 months of 2022. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Bumper tax revenues in November have put the Government’s finances on track for a record surplus for the year, with income tax, VAT and corporation tax receipts all remaining strong despite the uncertain economic outlook.

The latest exchequer returns show the Government collected €77.5 billion in tax in the 11 months to the end of November, which was up €15.2 billion or 24.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

The tax coffers were boosted by almost €13.6 billion in the key month of November alone, which was up €2.2 billion on November 2021.

Income tax revenues of €4.4 billion were collected in November, up by about €600 million or 16 per cent on the same month last year, reflecting continued increases in earnings as well as the strength of self-employed income.

Income tax receipts for the first 11 months of the year stand at €28.3 billion, up €3.8 billion or almost 16 per cent ahead of the same period in 2021, as the labour market remained healthy.

Corporation tax receipts amounted to €5 billion last month, ahead by almost €1 billion on an annual basis. Cumulative corporation tax receipts for 2022 stand at €21.1 billion, a massive €7.6 billion or 56 per cent ahead of the same period in 2021 and well ahead of expectations at the start of the year.

The category has “comfortably” overtaken VAT to become the State’s second largest source of revenue this year. However, the Department of Finance repeated its now regular warning that some of these receipts are “expected to be once-off in nature and will not reoccur next year”.

VAT receipts of €3.1 billion were collected in what is the final VAT-due month of the year, ahead of November 2021 by €0.5 billion or 19 per cent.

Revenues from VAT for the year to the date stand at €18.5 billion, an increase of €3.4 billion, or 22 per cent, on the same period in 2021, reflecting the recovery in consumption since the pandemic.

Excise duty receipts of about €450 million were collected last month, down by 30 per cent or €190 million on the same month last year, which was a particularly strong month for excise receipts.

For the year to date, receipts have arrived at €5 billion, down by almost €300 million or 5 per cent on the same period last year. The “relative weakness” relates to Government policies to alleviate the impact of the rising cost-of-living.

Large surplus

An exchequer surplus of €12.1 billion was recorded for the first 11 months, which compares to a deficit of €1.5 billion a year earlier, or a swing of €13.6 billion.

As well as buoyancy in tax revenues, the improved picture reflects lower spending due to the unwinding of Covid support measures.

The final end-year surplus will be “much lower”, the Department noted, as December is the biggest month for expenditure and because the fiscal accounts do not yet fully include the impact of the Government’s winter cost-of-living measures.

On a 12-month rolling basis, a better indicator of the trend, the exchequer surplus stands at €6.2 billion.

But if “windfall” corporation tax receipts are excluded, this amounts to an underlying deficit of approximately €5 billion on a 12-month rolling basis.

The windfall is linked to the strong performance of multinationals in the pharma and technology sectors that enjoyed a surge in demand for their products and services during the pandemic.

On the spending side, the exchequer returns show that total expenditure to the end of November was €86.9 billion. Of this, gross voted expenditure stood at €75 billion, which was about €200 million below the same period in 2021. Non-voted expenditure accounted for €11.9 billion, or €3.9 billion below the same period in 2021.