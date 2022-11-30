Law firms Crowley Millar and JR Sweeney to merge

Law firms Crowley Millar Solicitors and J R Sweeney are to merge, creating a business with close to 50 employees.

The merger will take effect from December 1st, the two firms said in a joint statement.

Under the plan, the new business will have offices in the IFSC in Dublin and in Limerick. It will have 10 partners, 20 solicitors, and a total staff of 48. Joseph Sweeney will become chairman of the merged firm while Eileen Kelly and Bryan Sweeney will become partners in the expanded business. Hugh Millar will be managing partner.

“The merger will expand and greatly enhance the range of services to both firms’ clients with specialist departments in corporate law, litigation & dispute resolution, Property, Employment Law, Private Client, Insurance Law, Public Health & Administrative Law as well as operating Chinese & Indian Desks,” the firms said..

“My partners and I are delighted to merge with Crowley Millar,” Mr Sweeney said. “Both firms are very compatible, with a clear focus on outstanding client service.”

“Whilst we have specialised in commercial and property services, our whole focus has been on what is best for our clients,” he added.

The deal will “allow us to offer new services, particularly in the areas of litigation, dispute resolution and employment law. It will also provide our clients with a greatly expanded and enhanced partner-led service,” Mr Sweeney said.

“This is major development for both our firms,” Mr Millar said. “We approached the merger on the simple premise that we both have based our success on a very personalised and partner-led service to our valued clients.”

“Our clients will benefit from their experience and our staff are greatly looking forward to the benefits of working for an enlarged and enhanced legal practice,” he added.