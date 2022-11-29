Consumers access to bank cash should be protected as digital use accelerates, review finds

The Department of Finance banking review report has said that draft heads of a bill should be drawn up next year to protect consumers’ and businesses’ access to cash, at a time when the pandemic has accelerated the use of digital payments globally and remaining Irish banks are continuing to cut costs as Ulster Bank and KBC Ireland exit the market.

The report also said banks should look into setting up shared banking hubs in locations where all branches have closed and collaborate “wherever possible” to reduce expenses and improve customer services, according to a copy of the document seen by The Irish Times as the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe presented it to Cabinet on Tuesday.

The aim of the proposed legislation is that banks “meet objective criteria to provide reasonable access to cash”, which would be defined following consultation with the Central Bank and “other stakeholders”, it said. In the meantime, banks should seek to preserve cash services at December 2022 levels.

The UK Government is pushing through legislation that would give oversight of that country’s cash network to the Financial Conduct Authority, meaning branches cannot close in communities if there are no alternative methods to withdraw or deposit money.

Elsewhere, the Swedish Government enacted a law last year obliging credit institutions to offer, either directly or through agents, reasonable access to cash services with sufficient regional coverage throughout the country.

“The Department of Finance should prepare head of a bill in 2023 to provide the Central Bank with responsibility and powers to protect the resilience of the cash system, including the authorisation and supervision of cash-in-transit firms,” the report said.

Although the main banks have outsourcing arrangements with An Post to facilitate over-the-counter lodgement and withdrawal services, three-quarters of ATMs in the Republic are now owned by unregulated cash distribution companies, like Brinks and Euronet, following disposals of much of the banks’ in-house portfolio of machines in recent years.

The report said that the Central Bank should, as it reviews review of its Consumer Protection Code, require banks to submit “robust, board approved, assessments” to regulators when planning to close branches or alter services. The minimum notice period for significant service changes should be increased from one month to four, it said.

It also urged that a national payments strategy should be developed and completed in 2014, setting a roadmap for the future evolution of the entire payments system.

The report also called for the Central Bank, which has been criticised in quarters for having onerous regulatory hurdles for firms seeking authorisation to clear, to provide guidance regarding its expectations, processes and timeless to companies going through the approval process.

It recommended that legislation should developed to require currently unregulated credit providers to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to be authorised and supervised.

The regulator should, according to the report, review its innovation hub and consider setting up a “sandbox” programme – similar to one offered in some other countries, such as the UK – to allow companies to test new products in a safe environment in advance of them being made available publicly.

The report called for the Department of Finance to prepare heads of a bill next year to amend the Central Bank (Supervision and Enforcement) Act 2013 to require the regulator “to carry out and publish assessments of costs and benefits” of rules it proposes. This should include the potential impacts on “consumers and fair and sustainable competition”.

The report also called for co-ordination between the Department of Finance, Central Bank, Department of Justice and Insolvency Service of Ireland in seeking to resolve long-term mortgage arrears. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also recommended that this approach be taken.

More than half of the 27,000 mortgage accounts in long-term arrears as of the end of 2021 made no payments towards their home loans in the past two years, according to the Central Bank.

The Irish Times first reported on Monday afternoon that the report also recommended that bailed-out banks be allowed to pay bonuses of up to €20,000 and put on a path to free themselves from executive pay restrictions.

Mr Donohoe has resolved to ask Cabinet colleagues to approve this. The plan also involves allowing banks pay non-pay benefits, such as subsidised health and child care, which have effectively been banned since the financial crisis.

Mr Donohoe plans to remove executive pay restrictions at Bank of Ireland, after it sold its remaining shares in the lender in September and lift an ongoing €500,000 pay cap at AIB and Permanent TSB, once the Government’s take falls to what are being called as appropriate levels.

The banking review team identified required the remuneration restrictions as a “friction” in the market that has potentially “disadvantaged” taxpayer-rescued lenders as they compete with other firms for staff.

While the report acknowledged “the level of support provided by the State and its citizens to the Irish banking was significant and resulted in considerable hardships for many”, it said that that the pay limits should be eased.

The Minister asked his officials 12 months ago to conduct a review of Irish retail banking, in the wake of the decisions by the overseas owners of Ulster Bank and KBC Ireland to quit the market. He is due to swap roles next month with the Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath.