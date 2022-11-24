‘Positive news’ for Arkle in search for lithium

Irish-based gold and zinc explorer Arkle has discovered pegmatites in its Mine River Block on the Wexford/Wicklow border in Ireland, in what the company said was positive news in its search for lithium.

The reconnaissance work at Mine River, which is close to the known lithium-bearing Leinster Granite Pegmatite Bel, was trying to establish the presence of granite and any pegmatite or aplite rock and to collect specimens. The Mine River Block is considered well positioned for the exploration of lithium-bearing pegmatites due to its close proximity to the eastern margin of the Leinster Granite, host to Ireland’s lithium pegmatite belt.

Arkle said all three rock types - granite, pegmatite and aplite - were found within its its prospecting licences. A total of five target areas were investigated for the reconnaissance work, with pegmatite and aplite rock boulders were identified at four of these five target areas.

Rock chip samples will be analysed to identify common indicator minerals associated with lithium.

READ MORE

“This is a positive development for the Mine River Project. We have found some compelling indications that lithium bearing pegmatites may be present within the block,” said John Teeling, chairman of Arkle. “While our focus to date has been on gold it is long known that indications of lithium were present. The successful discoveries on licences close to our ground and the massive demand for lithium to drive the electric vehicle revolution led to this review. It is early days but positive news.”