Well-known employment lawyer Richard Grogan dies aged 65

Richard Grogan, who was named Lawyer of the Year at the Law Society's recent Irish Law Awards, died on Tuesday.

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was among those who paid tribute on Wednesday to the well-known employment lawyer Richard Grogan, who has died.

Mr Grogan (65), who died on Tuesday after a short illness, became an unlikely Tik Tok star with more than 250,000 followers by broadcasting videos over the past year setting out advice, in simple and accessible language, on employment law issues and on the rights of employees.

His catchphrase was: “That’s the law and that’s a fact.” He made the videos after doing a course on the use of social media in the legal profession.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said he was very sorry to hear of Mr Grogan’s death. “His videos on employment law were straightforward and informative. We all used to watch them in the Department. We have lost a servant of the people – that’s a fact.”

The Law Society of Ireland said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of Mr Grogan, who was a member of the council of the society.

“Richard was a tireless advocate, both in proceedings and in the public arena. We will miss his energy, humour and deep commitment to the profession.”

“Our thoughts are with his family at the difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílís.”

Solicitor Keith Walsh, also a member of the council of the Society, said Mr Grogan became in recent years “the best known solicitor in Ireland for his ability to communicate the law in a completely new and accessible way”.

The acknowledged expert in his field, Mr Grogan was held in very high regard by his solicitor colleagues, members of the Bar and the judiciary, Mr Walsh added.

Moira Grassick, chief operations officer at HR advisory company Peninsula Ireland, described Mr Grogan as “a dedicated advocate for the legal profession”. She said he “worked tirelessly to make employment law accessible for all”.

“He was an inspirational figure, and his knowledge, wisdom, insight, and humour will never be forgotten,” she added.

Mr Grogan was educated at Blackrock College and UCD. He qualified as a solicitor in 1979 and set up his firm, Richard Grogan & Associates, in Dublin in 2009.

He was a member of the Employment Law Association of Ireland, the Dublin Solicitors Bar Association and the Employment and Equality Committee of the Law Society. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award and was named Lawyer of the Year at the Law Society’s recent Irish Law Awards.