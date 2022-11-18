ESB names Sayers deputy CEO in management shake-up

ESB has named Marguerite Sayers as deputy chief executive, sparking a wider shake-up of its top management.

Ms Sayers replaces Jerry O’Sullivan who is retiring after more than 40 years with the company, ESB said in a statement. In turn, Pat Fenlon takes over Ms Sayers former role as executive director for corporate solutions, while Paul Stapleton has been appointed executive director for group finance and commercial, a position previously held by Mr Fenlon.

“Marguerite, Pat and Paul all bring considerable experience and capability as well as a record of delivery,” company chief executive Paddy Hayes said. “They assume their new roles at a time of great change, as the energy sector confronts the challenges of decarbonisation, security and affordability.”

Ms Sayers assumes the deputy CEO role after 31 years with the group. In that time she has held numerous roles including generation manager and head of asset management for ESB Networks.