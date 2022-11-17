Burberry quarterly sales rise 11%, beat forecasts

British luxury brand Burberry said quarterly comparable store sales rose 11 per cent, significantly faster than its prior quarter and beating a company supplied consensus of 8 per cent growth.

The quarterly performance lifted first-half revenue to £1.35 billion (€1.55 billion), up 5 per cent in constant exchange rates and just ahead of forecasts, while adjusted operating profit rose 6 per cent to £238 million .

Chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd presented his plan to drive growth alongside the results, including a target to broadly double sales of leather goods, shoes and women’s ready to wear and grow outerwear by around 50 per cent in the medium term. - Reuters

