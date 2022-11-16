Premier Foods enjoys stronger sales as consumers opt to eat in

A basket of goods made by Premier Foods, which said sales grew in the first half of the year. Photograph: PA

Mr Kipling, Bisto and Oxo cubes owner Premier Foods said sales grew in the first half of the year, as more consumers are opting to stay in rather than eat out.

Its revenues went up by 6.2 per cent in the half year to October 1st to £419 million (€479 million), from £394 million a year ago.

Adjusted pre-tax profits swelled by more than a tenth, from £42 million last year to £47 million this year.

The food firm said it had managed to cushion the impact of cost inflation, which has pushed up food and drinks prices significantly, by making cost savings and increasing its prices.

READ MORE

An annual price increase will be made in the fourth quarter of the year, which the group expects to further make up for inflated costs.

Premier Foods said that its cooking sauces like Loyd Grossman and Sharwood’s have performed particularly well this year. - PA