Smurfit Kappa taps into growth in demand for online wine sales

Smurfit Kappa has created a new packaging solution to help businesses tap into the continued growth in ecommerce wine sales.

The new packaging, which holds Amazon’s frustration-free packaging’ (FFP) certification, caters for different case counts and wine bottle types, with an outer box and buffers.

The FFP programme is designed to reduce over-packing and enhance sustainability.

“We have used our 15+ years of ecommerce experience to design this solution for the direct-to-consumer wine sector which is continuing to grow at a phenomenal pace,” said vice-president of innovation and development at Smurfit Kappa, Arco Berkenbosch. “Our 100 per cent recyclable new pack will enable businesses selling wine through Amazon Marketplace to get their products to the end consumer quicker and speed to market is a key differentiator in today’s world.”