Record passenger numbers drive Ryanair to €1.37bn profit

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary: Airline will earn €1 billion to €1.2 billion profit in its current financial year, subject to no new Covid lockdowns and geopolitical risks. (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Ryanair Holdings earned €1.37 billion profit in the six months to September 30th as record passenger numbers drove recovery from pandemic disruption.

The Irish airline reported on Monday that revenue hit €6.62 billion in the six-month period – the first half of its financial year – from €2.15 billion over the same time in 2021.

Profit after tax reached €1.37 billion in the first half, turning around a €48 million loss in last year’s first half, which was hit by ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns.

The airline said that it expects to earn between €1 billion and €1.2 billion profit after tax in the current financial year, which ends on March 31st.

Earlier this year the company said that conditions remained too uncertain for it to give any guidance on profit.

Ryanair expects to fly 168 million passengers through the financial year up from its previous prediction of 166.5 million.

The airline reported that a record 95.1 million people travelled with it in the first half, as holidaymakers returned to flying following two years of restrictions.

The figure was 11 per cent more than the 85.7 million who flew with the airline in the six months to September 30th 2019, the year before Covid struck, grounding air travel.

Chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said Ryanair will bring forward full pre-Covid pay-restoration to December this year from April on the back of the strong performance.

The airline will write to unions including the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association, that have yet to agree pay-restoration deals asking them to restart talks.

Earlier this year, Ryanair agreed with most of its unions to restore full pay in April 2023, two years ahead of originally scheduled, subject to how well the business performed.

Chief financial officer, Neil Sorahan, noted that bookings were slightly closer in than normal at this time of year.

He pointed out that the airline had enjoyed a strong October, the month when many schools break for mid-term, and that bookings were holding up into Christmas.

Mr O’Leary cautioned that Ryanair hoped to avoid a repeat of last December’s and January’s Omicron lockdowns, which hit Christmas travel.

He said that the airline now expects to earn between €1 billion and €1.2 billion profit after tax, before any exceptional charges.

“This cautious guidance will remain hugely dependent on not suffering adverse events this winter, as we did last, which were clearly beyond our control,” Mr O’Leary warned.