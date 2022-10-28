Oxford Global Resources has created 75 new jobs in Cork City

Staffing and consulting company Oxford Global Resources has announced the creation of 75 new jobs in Cork City.

The new positions will be created at its European headquarters in response to increased customer demand across the continent.

With year-on-year growth, Oxford said it is on track to reach a company milestone of $700 million in global revenue in 2022, with the company projected to hit $1 billion over the next three years.

Over 30 new jobs have already been added to the Cork office since 2021. The 75 new jobs announced on Friday will be in areas such as sales, recruitment, finance, IT, HR, legal, and marketing.

Rob McGuckin, president and chief executive officer of Oxford said: “One third of our revenue comes from Europe, and this continues to be spearheaded from our European HQ in Cork.

“We established our presence in Cork in 1994 with four employees and have since grown to 150 permanent employees in Cork. We look forward to now expanding that team again.

“Customer demand is driving Oxford’s growth across Europe. We are all aware of the challenges around recruitment globally and Oxford is committed to delivering the best talent for our customers when they need it.

“We retained all our European staff during the pandemic, which has allowed us to react quickly to capitalise on these opportunities. The new roles announced today will further support our growth in line with our customers’ needs.”

Mary Buckley, interim chief executive of IDA Ireland, welcomed the announcement. “Since Oxford established in Cork in 1994, the team has grown from strength to strength,” she said.

“Today’s announcement at its European HQ demonstrates the commitment Oxford has made to the South West region. I wish them continued success.”