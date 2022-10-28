Former SFA director faces criminal proceedings

Former business lobbyist Sven Spollen-Behrens faces criminal proceedings next week, court listings show.
Mr Spollen-Behrens, a well-known figure in Irish business circles, recently left his role as director of the Small Firms’ Association (SFA), part of employers’ body, Ibec.
Court listings published on Friday show that he faces trial in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday, November 1st.
The trial is before Judge Patricia Ryan and the Director of Public Prosecutions is bringing the proceedings.
The listing gives no details of the charges that Mr Spollen-Behrens faces. The hearing is one of several due before the same court on Tuesday.
When contacted by The Irish Times on Friday, Ibec said it was aware of a court case involving former staff member, Sven Spollen-Behrens, listed for next week.
“We can confirm that this case is unrelated to his employment with Ibec,” said the organisation.
“Ibec can also confirm that Mr Spollen-Behrens is no long working for the organisation,” it added.
It was not possible to contact Mr Spollen-Behrens for comment on Friday.