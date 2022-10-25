Dispute over operation of Co Mayo whiskey distillery settled

A dispute between directors of a Co Mayo whiskey distillery over the running of the business has been settled, the High Court has heard.

Mark Quick, who co-founded Nephin Whiskey, a distillery and visitor centre in Lahardane, along with Jude and Paul Davis, brought proceedings last year claiming shareholder oppression by the couple under the 2014 Companies Act.

He sought a number of orders including one that would require the couple either to sell their shares to Mr Quick or purchase his shares. Alternatively, he wanted an order regulating the conduct of the company’s affairs.

He also wanted the court to require Ms Davis, as secretary of the firm, to call an annual general meeting and that they pay him compensation.

The couple opposed the action and denied claims of oppression.

The case was due for hearing before the High Court on Tuesday when Mr Justice Brian O’Moore was told the case had been settled.

The judge struck out the proceedings.