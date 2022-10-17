Fuel imports from Britain soar as economy recovers after Covid

Goods trade has surged by about one-third in 2022 compared to last year Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Figures released on Monday by the Central Statistics Office show a huge surge in fuel imports to the State from Britain this year, following the recovery of the economy after Covid and also the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Imports from Britain of “mineral fuels” and related goods trebled in the first eight months of the year to more than €4.8 billion. Total goods imports from Britain surged 77 per cent to almost €2.2 billion in August, compared to the same month last year, while goods exports rose 59 per cent to €1.5 billion.

Britain’s share of the State’s goods exports now stands at 8 per cent, while it accounts for 18 per cent of imports.

Overall, goods exports to all countries from the Republic were up 30 per cent to €139.7 billion in the first eight months of the year, which appears to have been driven by a surge in sales from the pharmaceuticals industry. Imports rose 39 per cent to €90.2 billion.

Total goods exports rose €6.3 billion to €19.5 billion in August, while imports were up €4.7 billion to €12.5 billion.