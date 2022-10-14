Fáilte Ireland launches €600,000 campaign to boost winter visitors to Dublin

Winter is coming, and so is a Fáilte Ireland marketing blitz to promote Dublin as “a must-visit wintertime destination”. The national tourism development authority will run a €600,000 campaign across radio, online audio, press, YouTube, social media and other digital channels to highlight what the Irish capital has to offer to brighten up the dark months ahead.

The campaign, which will begin on Monday, is part of its Winter in Dublin programme, which Fáilte Ireland has developed in collaboration with tourism industry partners to attract more visitors to the city and increase both footfall and visitor spending through the winter months.

It said this programme was also aligned with the aims of the Night-Time Economy implementation group, which is seeking to improve the diversity of events and cultural activities that run into the evening.

“Dublin is renowned for its culture and vibrancy. The Winter in Dublin marketing campaign will showcase the many compelling reasons to visit Dublin over the coming months and will position the city as a must-visit wintertime destination,” said Emma Woods, Fáilte Ireland’s head of marketing communications.

“Our research shows that attending events and experiences that allow reconnection with family and friends are key motivators for visitors looking to take a winter break in Ireland this year. Based on these findings, the campaign will focus on key themes each month that highlight the best that Dublin has to offer including live music and events in November, family and festive occasions in December and a focus on culture and traditions in January.”

The campaign will seek to convey the “magic” of Dublin as the tourism industry continues its recovery from the pandemic.