Meat plant worker sues over arm injuries sustained in mincing machine

A meat factory worker who claims he suffered a devastating injury to his arm when it caught in the blades of a meat machine has sued in the High Court.

Johnwin Turner said his left arm was pulled into the machine at the Liffey Meats plant, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, and he waited two hours to be freed as the machine had to be dismantled.

Mr Turner, who was 21-years-old at the time of the accident on May 7th, 2015, told the court he was attempting to dislodge a piece of raw meat in the machine, which had previously been used to mince meat for burgers.

He said he was instructed to “pre-clean” the machine and he could see the raw piece of meat under the rotation blades. He said he turned off the machine and tried to dislodge it using a water hose and a pole.

He said he reached into the machine with his left arm and he thought the machine was off at the time.

He said his arm was pulled into the machine and he was in severe pain and a lot of people came to help him.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told that liability has been conceded in the case, which is before the courts for assessment of damages only. Liffey Meats contends there was contributory negligence on the part of Mr Turner.

Cross-examined by counsel for Liffey Meats, Kieran Fleck SC, Mr Turner agreed his failure to look in the machine was reckless on his part. However, he said nobody told him not to put his hand in the machine and he was trying to do his job.

Mr Turner (29), from Station Manor, Tullow, Co Carlow, sued his former employer Liffey Meats as a result of the accident.

He claims there was a failure to take any precautions for his health and safety while he was lawfully engaged in his work duties and an alleged failure to provide any adequate safety equipment, training or supervision.

It is further claimed there was a failure to warn him of the danger to which he was allegedly exposed and a failure to adequately or at all train him in the cleaning of the meat machine.

Opening the case, Mr Turner’s counsel, Michael J McMahon SC, instructed by Homs Assist solicitors, said the man had “frightful injuries” including a significant open fracture to bones in his left forearm as well as a “degloving” injury, where part of the skin and tissue of his forearm was torn away.

He said Mr Turner has been left with an extremely weakened left arm.

The case continues on Thursday.