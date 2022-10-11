Aercap completes almost 250 deals in Q3 of this year

Dublin-headquartered Avolon agreed a landmark deal with Malaysia Airlines to finance 20 Airbus jets valued at more than $2 billion during the third quarter of this year.

Irish aircraft lessor Aercap completed almost 250 deals in the three months ended September 30th, the company said on Tuesday.

Dublin-based, New York-listed Aercap leased 137 jets, 23 engines and 24 helicopters to its customers during the period. The company bought 34 aircraft and engines over the same time and completed 37 sales, the company confirmed in a third-quarter update.

The company said in its third-quarter trading update that it completed 54 leases during that time, including new deals, follow-ons and extensions.

Avolon made a number of management changes after the quarter ended last month, appointing Ross O’Connor as chief financial officer, Felipe Campos as chief operating officer and Jim Morrison as chief risk officer.

The company owned or managed 568 aircraft on September 30th while it had orders or commitments for 265 jets.