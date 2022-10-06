Builders acted on just 40% of new home planning permissions

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris TD told builders that extra Government cash for apprenticeships would fund 4,500 extra training places. Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Builders began work on just four out of 10 new homes for which councils gave planning permission in Dublin between 2017 and last year, construction industry figures heard on Thursday.

Planning expert John Downey told this year’s Construction Industry Federation (CIF) conference that the number of planning permissions given by councils in the capital was up to the mark.

“Between 2017 and 2021, there were 64,000 grants of planning permission in Dublin, of which only 26,000 were activated,” he said. “So the activation rate was only 41 per cent.”

Mr Downey, director of well-known firm Downey Planning, said building costs were the key problem facing developers who had received planning permission for projects.

He pointed out that this forced companies to sell apartments at €550,000. “That is not a first-time buyer’s price unless there is huge subvention in the market,” Mr Downey added.

Micheal Kelleher, operations director with builders O’Flynn Group, warned that the surge in construction materials’ prices since the pandemic ended last year had further squeezed new residential projects’ viability.

He noted that the prices of key products such as timber and steel rose 60 per cent since then. “That’s not going to come off very soon,” Mr Kelleher said. “We’re seeing some stabilisation, but at very high levels.”

Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, confirmed that €30 million extra earmarked in the budget for apprenticeships would fund the 4,500 extra places for students seeking careers as craftspeople.

“It will also include a new bursary for people from disadvantaged areas to access apprenticeships and will expand an access apprenticeship programme also,” Mr Harris added.