Uniphar acquires acquires US healthcare agency Inspired Health

Uniphar, which was listed in Dublin and London in a €139m flotation in 2020, focuses on the delivery of medical information to patients, healthcare practitioners and others

Irish-listed healthcare group Uniphar has acquired US healthcare agency Inspired Health.

The Boston headquartered company offers healthcare insights and intelligence through innovative market research techniques that assist its life science clients to better understand physicians, patients, administrators, and payers and support product innovation.

Under the deal, Inspired Health will be integrated into Uniphar’s commercial and clinical division, and increase the company’s US presence. Uniphar has made a number of acquisitions in the US, including BESTMSLs, Diligent Health Solutions and RRD International.

“The acquisition of Inspired Health adds another vital component to our high value commercialisation offering and further increases our scale in the world’s largest healthcare market,“ said Uniphar chief executive Ger Rabbette.

“Market research is the first step on the journey towards successful commercialisation and the insights gained from Inspired’s innovative service offering will be leveraged across the group. We are excited to welcome the highly innovative Inspired team to the group.”

Uniphar said the acquisition is expected to deliver a return on capital employed in line with Uniphar’s target rate of 12 per cent to 15 per cent within three years.

“Inspired Health has been on an incredible journey over the last number of years and today marks a significant milestone for the team,” said Kieron Mathews, senior executive officer of Inspired Health. “The Uniphar Group recognise the important role insights, data and market research play across an asset’s lifecycle and as such is an ideal home for Inspired Health. Uniphar has built a compelling commercial offering to date, and we look forward to adding to that through our innovative solutions.”