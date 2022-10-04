Screen Ireland announces new funding streams worth €3m

Screen Ireland chief executive Désirée Finnegan and Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin at the Light House Cinema, where an industry event was staged on Tuesday. Photograph: Julien Behal

Screen Ireland has announced new funding streams worth a total of €3 million, including a pilot fund for gaming projects, at an industry day held in Dublin’s Light House Cinema. The State film, television and animation development agency said a 2023 Gaming Pilot Fund would be launched in the coming weeks to capitalise on the forthcoming introduction of a digital gaming tax credit.

Screen Ireland (Fís Éireann) said enabling the Irish screen industry to explore new avenues for storytelling would be a key focus for the organisation as it also seeks to support Irish producers’ efforts to retain and compete for Irish intellectual property.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin opened the event, attended by more than 400 industry professionals, at which Screen Ireland production and development teams previewed its 2023 funding opportunities.

There will be a continued investment in company development, with a new €2.5 million set to be invested in the Creative Futures Slate Fund to help production companies develop a slate of projects, while the second round of the Animation Concept and Immersive Storytelling Fund will open later this week. This fund makes up to €50,000 available for projects using emerging technologies such as virtual reality and interactive content.

The Minister said she was “delighted” to have secured an increase of €1 million in Screen Ireland’s capital funding in Budget 2023, taking its capital budget for next year to €33 million and its total funding to €37.7 million.

“Government recognises the value of the work that you do, from both a social and economic perspective, and Screen Ireland has exciting plans for the distribution of the funding that it is sharing with you,” she told the event on Tuesday.

Screen Ireland chief executive Désirée Finnegan said €3.5 million of the 2023 budget would be ring-fenced for regional activity.