No let up in State’s corporate tax boom as monthly receipts double in September to €2bn

The Republic’s corporation tax bonanza continued in September as receipts for the month of €2 billion were double the same month last year, according to the latest set of exchequer returns. The State took in almost as much last month in taxes from business as it did from taxing workers’ pay.

The returns show the exchequer reaped a total €13.8 billion in corporation tax over the first nine months of the year, up €5.8 billion or more than 70 per cent on the same period.

Budget 2023: What it means for businesses and taxpayers Listen | 00:00

[ This budget was brought to you by Ireland’s five multinational ‘superstars’ ]

The boom in corporation tax receipts, along with steep rises in income tax and VAT, helped to boost the State’s fiscal surplus to €7.9 billion for the first nine months of the year, compared to a €6.2 billion deficit last year. On a rolling 12-month basis, the surplus was €6.8 billion.

Total tax revenues rose by more than 26 per cent over the nine months to €57.9 billion, while the State’s total gross revenues were up 12 per cent to €75.9 billion. The Government had spent a total of €68 billion by the end of September.

READ MORE

While corporation tax receipts doubled last month, income tax was also up by 15 per cent to €2.2 billion, while VAT receipts were up by about one-fifth.