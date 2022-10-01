Irish Times group appoints Alison Anderson as chief people officer

Alison Anderson will be responsible for delivery of the human resources vision for the Irish Times group.

The Irish Times group has appointed Alison Anderson as its chief people officer.

Ms Anderson was previously head of human resources (HR) at the Central Bank of Ireland. With more than 20 years of experience in HR, she has held senior leadership roles in Ireland and Britain in the financial services industry. This has included roles with Bank of Ireland and its subsidiary New Ireland Assurance.

Ms Anderson is a graduate of Ulster University and Queen’s University Belfast and holds an executive MBA from Trinity College Dublin.

She will report to Irish Times group managing director Paul Mulvaney and will be responsible for delivery of the HR vision for the group.

READ MORE

The Irish Times group is a seven-day multiplatform news publisher, with interests across several media platforms. The company is owned by the Irish Times Trust and managed by the Irish Times DAC.

The group publishes The Irish Times newspaper. In recent years, its interests have expanded to include the Irish Examiner, the Echo, several leading regional newspapers and radio stations. In addition, it operates the Citywest print facility, the property website MyHome.ie and Irish Times Training.

The group has an annual turnover of more than €100 million.