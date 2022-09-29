Tayto Park to rebrand as Emerald Park from next year

Tayto Park, the theme park and zoo created by businessman Ray Coyle, will be renamed Emerald Park from the beginning of next year after the current deal with the crisp brand comes to an end.

The news comes just weeks after two new steel rollercoasters were announced for the Meath venue, which says that, with its €30 million budget, it hopes to become one of the best family attractions in Europe.

New era

General manager Charles Coyle said the theme park had been inundated with ideas from the public after it announced earlier in the year that it would be changing its name.

“We commissioned a piece of research and Emerald Park was the clear favourite,” he said. “A name change, and all it involves, is challenging but the team is looking forward to embracing a new era with a new identity. We will start next year with a new name and new brand throughout the park.”

Marketing manager Niamh Reynolds said the park had made a “strategic decision to not look for a brand title sponsor but rather create a new brand”. She said it hoped to work with a number of “strategic brand partners from various sectors – FMCG, energy, transport to name a few. We are actively meeting brand teams at present and we are very confident we will have the right partners in place for 2023.”