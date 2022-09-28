Joe Duffy Group sees three-fold profit increase

Joe Duffy Group is celebrating 50 years in operation this year. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell

Pretax profits at the Joe Duffy Group, one of the biggest car dealer groups in the country, last year increased more than three-fold to €29.76 million.

New consolidated accounts show that JDM Automotive Ltd last year recorded a 248 per cent increase in pretax profits from €8.55 million to €29.76 million as revenues rose by 35.5 per cent or €119.73 million from €337.59 million to €457.32 million.

The business is celebrating 50 years in operation this year. In notes with the accounts, directors said 2021 was the company’s 12th consecutive year of growth. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation last year was €33.9 million.

The motor group operates 23 dealerships and represents an extensive franchise portfolio including BMW, Audi, Mazda, Volkswagen, Ford, Land Rover, Jaguar, Volvo, Porsche, Lotus and Kia.

READ MORE

Employee numbers last year increased by 41 to 520 and staff costs increased by 11 per cent to €22.16 million.

Budget 2023: What it means for businesses and taxpayers Listen | 00:00 Ciaran Hancock is joined by guests to analyse Budget 2023.On the panel:Cliff Taylor, Managing Editor, The Irish TimesSven Spollen-Behrens, Director, Small Firms AssociationKevin McLoughlin, Head of Tax and Law, EY IrelandJennifer Bray, Political Correspondent, The Irish TimesInside Business is produced in association with EY Ireland.

The directors, which include chief executive and majority owner, Gavin Hydes, said they believe they are in a strong position to continue developing the group.

They added however: “We are facing several headwinds caused by economic uncertainty, supply challenges caused by semi-conductor shortages that will impact the company’s future performance.” They acknowledged the “inflationary environment” but said they remain “cautiously optimistic”. They said they are hopeful that new vehicle supply will improve next year, with used car prices stabilising.

At the end of December last, the group had shareholder funds of €63.59 million that included accumulated profits of €59.08 million.

Joe Duffy Group has continued to expand n 2022 with the January purchase of CAB Motor Company Ltd.

The group last year recorded other operating income of €2.56 million comprised of Government Covid-19 grants of €1.788 million and manufacturer support income of €750,000.

Directors’ pay last year declined from €899,669 to €676,983.

Cash funds last year increased sharply from €9.66 million to €21.86 million.