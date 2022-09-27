Donohoe confirms the end of tourism’s 9 per cent VAT rate

Service bell at an hotel reception. The VAT rate for tourism and hospitality will revert to 13.5 per cent on March 1st.

The tourism industry says it will continue to lobby for a further extension to its special low 9 per cent VAT rate, after the Government confirmed its intention to end the measure as planned at the end of next February, when it will revert to 13.5 per cent.

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (Itic), the sector’s main lobbying group, said it is a “significant disappointment” that the measure has not been extended.

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, hinted in recent weeks that he was not prepared to extend the lower rate and that he would resist an intense last-minute lobbying campaign by the industry. He cited accusations of profiteering by some hotels that charged high prices to consumers over the summer.

“To hike it by 50 per cent as planned early next year will simply make us less competitiveness, will fuel inflation, and damage demand,” said Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, the chief executive of Itic.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) also expressed its disappointment with the move to let the VAT rate go back up to 13.5 per cent, although it welcomed other Government supports for businesses, such as help to pay energy bills.

In his Budget 2023 speech on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Donohoe said the Government would continue to support the night-time economy” including musicians and performers, “and not just the hospitality industry”. He announced a 50 per cent cut to €55 in the cost of a late night exemption, for which bars, nightclubs and other late-night entertainment venues serving alcohol must apply when opening late.