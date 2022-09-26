Irish stock exchange records 10% rise in profits

Daryl Byrne, chief executive of Euronext Dublin, formerly known as the Irish Stock Exchange. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Profits at the company that operates the Irish stock exchange increased last year by 10.4 per cent to €24.5 million. This followed revenues at the Euronext-owned Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) plc rising by 4 per cent from €39.8 million to €41.6 million last year.

The Irish business last year paid a dividend of €18.4 million to its Dutch parent. This followed a €4.4 million dividend to Euronext NV in 2020.

The directors stated that the board has decided to propose a dividend of €20.6 million from the 2021 profit, which will be paid this year.

Company chairman Stephane Boujnah stated that the core business of the Irish Stock Exchange plc “performed strongly in 2021″.

“We continued to enhance our trading membership base and position as the central pool of liquidity for Irish shares,” he said. “Our international new bond listings grew substantially in 2021.″

Mr Boujnah said: “The strong underlying financial results delivered in 2021, the diversity of our revenue streams, the benefits of being part of Euronext, the leading pan-EU market infrastructure, position the business well to grow during 2022.”

Mr Boujnah said “trading in Irish equities on Euronext increased with average daily value of €263 million in 2021 compared to €249 million in 2020″.

“The membership base of Euronext Dublin continued to grow during 2021, reaching a total of 34 members at year end,” he added.

The company recorded post-tax profits of €21.3 million after paying corporation tax of €3.13 million.

Numbers employed by the ISE last year reduced from 88 to 80 as staff costs declined from €9.67 million to just under €9 million.

Pay to directors increased by 12 per cent during the year rising to €850,000.

Accumulated profits at the end of December last totalled €20.6 million, while the firm’s cash funds reduced from €64.2 million to €41.7 million.