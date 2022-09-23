Shane Lowry signs three-year sponsorship extension with Teneo

The Irish-run, US-headquartered communications consultancy and executive advisory firm Teneo has signed an extension of its sponsorship deal with top golfer, Shane Lowry.

Teneo originally signed up in 2020 to sponsor Mr Lowry, who this month pipped Rory McIlroy to win the prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth golf club in England. A three-year extension of that deal has been agreed and is due to kick in from next January. The golfer will continue to wear the firm’s logo on his clothing.

Paul Keary, the chief executive of Teneo, said he hopes the link-up between the firm and Mr Lowry lasts “for many years to come”. The golfer, who was a member of Europe’s Ryder Cup team last year and is a former Open champion, also welcomed the new deal, and cited admiration for Teneo’s role as an adviser to corporate chief executives in the US.

Teneo employs nearly 100 people here. Its roster of local clients include forecourts retailer Circle K, and the Irish Management Institute. CVC Capital owns a majority stake in the business.