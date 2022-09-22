Ornua’s Kelly named next CEO of Lakeland Dairies

Pictured L-R Niall Matthews, Chairman, Colin Kelly, Group CEO Designate and Keith Agnew, Vice-Chairman, Lakeland Dairies. Mr. Kelly will take up his appointment in January 2023 succeeding Group CEO Michael Hanley who earlier this year announced that he will retire in December. Picture by Orla Murray Coalesce

Lakeland Dairies has named Colin Kelly as its next chief executive, to replace the retiring Michael Hanley.

Mr Kelly will take up the role in January next year, the firm said in a statement. He will join Lakeland Dairies from Ornua, which he has been with since 2011.

Currently he is head of strategy planning and risk management at Ornua. His previous roles include president of Ornua’s ingredients unit for North America.

“Colin’s knowledge and experience of the Irish and international dairy industry will be of significant benefit to Lakeland Dairies where he will lead the ongoing future progress, growth and success of our co-operative in the interests of our 3,200 farm families, our staff and our global customer base,” Lakeland’s chairman Niall Matthews said.

READ MORE

The farmer owned Lakeland collects about 2 billion litres of milk from 3,200 farm families across 16 counties in both the Republic and Northern Ireland. It had revenues of €1.3 billion in 2021.

“I am privileged to join Lakeland Dairies in the position of CEO. I recognise the enormity of the role and the proud history of the organisation,” Mr Kelly said.. “I am excited by the challenge and look forward, in conjunction with the Board, to leading the business to continued and sustained success in the years to come,” he added.