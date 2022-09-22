Investment scams soar in recent months, Bank of Ireland data shows

Bank of Ireland has warned consumers to be on their guard for investment fraud. Photograph: iStock.

Investment scams have rocketed in the past six months, with consumers being scammed out of significant sums of money, Bank of Ireland has said.

It recorded a 164 per cent increase in more investment scams in a six-month period, with losses ranging from €2,000 to €800,000. Of the personal customer losses recorded in July, 80 per cent was due to investment fraud.

The bank warned of fraudsters posing as legitimate firms who offered investments with high interest returns, with cryptocurrency a particular draw, and then put people under pressure to commit quickly. They can set up convincing websites, produce detailed documents outlining the “investment”, or even offer investors a dedicated page on a website where they can check on their ‘investment’.

Once handed over, funds can be moved on quickly, making it difficult for customers to recover the money.

“People will always look for ways to invest their money and maximise returns. That is to be expected. But in this and all things, stop and think — if something looks too good to be true then it is too good to be true,” said Edel McDermott, head of fraud at Bank of Ireland. “Fraudsters draw people in by promising huge returns, and then tell them they have to act quickly in order to invest. This tactic is seeing more people losing large sums of money, on supposed ‘investments’ in cryptocurrencies, bonds or shares that don’t actually exist.”

Bank of Ireland offered advice to consumers thinking of investing their funds, including seeking independent financial and legal advice, be wary of cryptocurrency ads, and don’t feel rushed into a decision. Celebrity endorsements are not always legitimate either, with many famous names unaware they have been linked with such investments.

Potential investors should only use regulated entities too, and should be wary of unsolicited calls and messages.

“By being aware of how these false firms turn up and the tactics that they use, consumers and investors can take steps to protect themselves against fraud and financial loss,” Ms McDermott said.